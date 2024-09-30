Dr. Zakir Naik Arrives In Pakistan For Public Talks And Official Meetings

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Eminent religious scholar and public speaker Dr. Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan on Monday, September 30, following the government's invitation.

Geo News reported that Dr. Naik's stay in Pakistan will last until October 28. During this time, he will hold public gatherings in several cities, lead Friday prayers, and meet with senior officials.

He confirmed his visit in a social post on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that he would be touring Pakistan with his son, Shaikh Fariq Naik.

According to his schedule, Dr. Naik will deliver public talks in Karachi on October 5 and 6, followed by gatherings in Lahore on October 12 and 13, and Islamabad on October 19 and 20.

Dr. Naik has been living in Malaysia for several years, where he holds permanent residency, as he is wanted in India over charges of money laundering and inciting extremism, according to Hindustan Times.

Due to his prominence in the Muslim world, Dr. Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan is expected to draw large crowds. His public talks and meetings with officials are anticipated to spark discussions on various religious and social issues.

The scholar's presence in Pakistan, amidst his legal issues in India, has garnered international attention, further highlighting his influence and the significance of his lectures across different countries.

