'At Least Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics...,' Supreme Court Tells TDP Govt On Tirupati Laddu Row
Date
9/30/2024 5:00:33 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Monday told Andhra Pradesh government's counsel that the lab reports indicated that the ghee which was subjected to test, was the rejected ghee. The top court also asked Andhra Pradesh as to what was the need to go to the press after it ordered SIT probe into it.
"Till outcome of SIT probe, what was the need to go to the press?, asks Supreme Court from the Andhra Pradesh government," the Court said
Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking Court-monitored investigation into allegations of adulteration of Tirupati Temple Laddus
The Supreme Court said that prima facie, there was nothing to show at this stage that the ghee used in the sample was used for laddus. The Court also said that the sample could have contained soyabean oil, it doesn't mean fish oil is used.
“At least the Gods should be kept away from politics, says Supreme Court,” the Court said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
MENAFN30092024007365015876ID1108728558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.