(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel launched unprecedented on Beirut's center, hitting apartments and camps, killing Hamas and PFLP leaders.



Lebanese officials reported 105 deaths in 24 hours, including Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, Hamas' leader in Lebanon.



The Israeli Defense Forces IDF have intensified their daily attacks on Hezbollah-linked sites. This escalation follows Israel's confirmation of Hasan Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah's chief, in a Beirut strike.



Other key Hezbollah figures were also killed in recent offensives. Tensions between Lebanon and Israel have reached a critical point.



The conflict, which began after Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, has now spread to Lebanon's southern border.



Hezbollah, allied with Hamas, has been engaging Israeli forces in this region. Recent events have further strained relations.







Israel allegedly attacked Hezbollah's communication devices, causing significant casualties. Lebanon accused Israel, who denied involvement.



The explosions left 32 dead and over 3,000 injured. Israel's large-scale air attack on September 23 prompted Lebanese evacuations.



This marked a significant escalation in the year-long border conflict. The Israeli military claims these strikes target Hezbollah-affiliated locations.



The situation remains volatile, with both sides continuing aggressive actions. International concerns grow as the conflict threatens to engulf more of Lebanon.



The attacks on Beirut's center signal a new phase in this ongoing struggle. As casualties mount and tensions rise, the need for diplomatic intervention becomes increasingly urgent.

Background - Beirut's Heart Under Fire: Israel Expands Attacks into Lebanon's Capital

A couple of days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations, declaring that Israel is fighting for its survival against“savage enemies” seeking its annihilation.



He blamed Iran for the conflict, stating that Israel defends itself on seven fronts. Meanwhile, Lebanese citizens face evacuation warnings reminiscent of those issued in Gaza.



Beirut's Heart Under Fire: Israel Expands Attacks into Lebanon's Capital

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108728552