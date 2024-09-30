Media reports Pentagon expressing fury over Israel striking Nasrallah

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was extremely displeased with Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant after learning, at the last moment, about Israel's plan to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The strike, which took place on Friday, involved a significant air assault on Nasrallah's underground compound in Beirut, resulting in his death and reportedly claiming the lives of 20 senior Hezbollah officials. The civilian casualties, however, remain unclear.



In response to the attack, the U.S. quickly denied any involvement. President Joe Biden stated he had “no knowledge” of the operation prior to its execution, while Austin confirmed to reporters that he had received “no advance warning” and only managed to speak with Gallant after the operation had begun.



According to the Jerusalem Post, anonymous sources revealed that Austin was particularly "furious" over the lack of prior notification from Gallant, especially given their extensive communication—over 125 calls—since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war last year. The report noted that Austin "essentially lost it" over the manner in which the Nasrallah operation was conducted.



One U.S. official expressed frustration, stating, “Nasrallah was a bad guy, but it is frustrating that the Israelis are doing this without consulting us and then ask that we clean up when it comes to deterring Iran.” Following Nasrallah's assassination, Gallant reportedly urged Austin to issue public statements aimed at deterring Iran from retaliating against Israel, underscoring the delicate balance of U.S.-Israel relations amid escalating tensions in the region.



As the situation develops, the incident highlights the complexities and challenges faced by U.S. officials in managing their strategic partnership with Israel, especially in the context of regional security and the implications of unilateral military actions.

MENAFN30092024000045015687ID1108728503