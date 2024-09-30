HOY TV Delivers Unmatched Olympic Viewing Experience With Caton's Advanced IP Broadcast Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In partnership with Caton, HOY TV ensured flawless, reliable broadcasts of the Olympic Games, solidifying its leadership in delivering premium content.

- Sandy Yu, General Manager, TV Operations & Content, HOY TV LimitedHONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOY TV , one of Hong Kong's most innovative and trusted broadcasters, delivered an extraordinary viewing experience for the 2024 Olympic Games, showcasing its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. In partnership with Caton Technology , HOY TV ensured flawless, reliable broadcasts of the Olympic Games, solidifying its leadership in delivering premium content.A Testament to HOY TV's Commitment to InnovationAs a forward-thinking broadcaster, HOY TV continuously invests in cutting-edge technologies to elevate the viewer experience. During the Olympic Games, HOY TV's collaboration with Caton Technology exemplified its dedication to offering seamless, high-definition coverage that resonated with millions of viewers across Hong Kong.Caton's Fully Managed IP Broadcast SolutionTo support HOY TV's mission of delivering uninterrupted, world-class Olympic coverage, Caton provided a fully managed content delivery service using its Caton Media XStream (CMXS) platform. This solution ensured reliable, real-time transmission of live Olympic feeds from France to Hong Kong. Caton's solution also included content recording and repurposing capabilities, empowering HOY TV to extend its reach across multiple platforms.Strengthening Viewer Trust and Market LeadershipThrough this strategic partnership, HOY TV not only delivered seamless Olympic coverage but also reinforced its commitment to innovation and reliability. By leveraging Caton's real-time monitoring and robust support, HOY TV ensured its status as a market leader, delivering exceptional content that exceeded viewer expectations.A Partnership for Long-Term SuccessThis collaboration with Caton aligns with HOY TV's long-term goals of enhancing the viewer experience and maintaining its competitive edge in broadcasting. By using Caton's AI-powered IP delivery solutions, HOY TV demonstrated its ability to stay at the forefront of broadcasting excellence, ensuring continued success and viewer loyalty well beyond the Olympic Games.“Partnering with Caton Technology during the 2024 Olympic Games allowed us to deliver an extraordinary broadcast experience to our viewers. Their fully managed IP solution ensured that we maintained the highest standards of reliability and quality throughout the event. At HOY TV, we are committed to using the best technologies to enhance our viewer experience continuously, and this partnership is a perfect reflection of that commitment.” – Sandy Yu, General Manager, TV Operations & Content, HOY TV Limited."We are incredibly proud! This win is a testament to our commitment to helping our partners achieve the highest video quality, most reliably and cost-effectively. It underscores our ability to understand customer needs and provide the optimal solution. To ensure a successful collaboration, we view ourselves as partners, going beyond a traditional client-customer relationship." – Michael Yang, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Caton Technology.

