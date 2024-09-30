Portal One By Zhenghao Huang Wins Bronze In A' Audio Equipment Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portal One

Innovative Headphone Design Recognized for its Unique Focus-Signaling Feature and Abstract Lighting Display

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Equipment Awards, a highly respected award in the field of audio products design, has announced Portal One by Zhenghao Huang as a Bronze winner in its latest competition. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Portal One's innovative design within the audio products industry.Portal One's unique focus-signaling feature addresses a common challenge in shared work and study environments, where wearing headphones alone may not effectively communicate a need for concentration. By incorporating an abstract lighting display, Portal One provides a clear, non-verbal cue that respects the wearer's focus state while maintaining an appropriate ambiance for communal spaces.The design of Portal One goes beyond mere functionality, combining color psychology and dynamic lighting to create a subtle yet effective communication tool. The chosen shades of blue, purple, and green are associated with calmness, focus, and creativity, fostering a conducive atmosphere for productivity. The abstract pattern of the lighting is noticeable without being distracting or overly bright, striking a balance suitable for shared environments.This recognition from the A' Audio Equipment Awards serves as motivation for Zhenghao Huang and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of audio product design. By prioritizing user needs and exploring innovative solutions, Portal One sets a new standard for headphones that seamlessly integrate into modern workspaces and lifestyles.Interested parties may learn more about Portal One and its award-winning design at:About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding audio and sound equipment designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs showcase a skillful blend of form and function, offering solutions that enhance user experiences. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, audio industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance society through good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.