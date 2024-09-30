Mitsubishi Corporation: JOGMEC Commissioned Feasibility Study For Overseas CCS Value Chain
9/30/2024 4:11:23 AM
(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation: JOGMEC Commissioned Feasibility Study for Overseas CCS Value Chain
TOKYO, Sept 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has officially been awarded two overseas CCS projects jointly submitted by the Japan energy and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) with another company in the FY 2024 public offering for Research on Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects (Public Offering). The projects officially accepted this year are as follows:
| Project name
| Oceania CCS Project
| Northern Offshore Malay Peninsula CCS Project
| Partners (in no particular order)
| Mitsubishi CorporationNippon Steel CorporationExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd Chemical CorporationMitsubishi Corporation Clean Energy Corporation
| Mitsubishi CorporationENEOS CorporationJX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration CorporationJFE Steel CorporationCosmo Oil Co., Ltd Shokubai Co., Ltd CCS Solutions Sdn Bhd
| Emission sources
| Multiple industries in Ise Bay and the Chubu region
| Multiple industries in the Tokyo Bay area
| Others
| Accepted following last year
| -
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
