Branicks wins REWE as a further anchor tenant for the“Neustadt Centrum” in Halle

30.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

REWE grocery store on 5,400 sqm

Lease agreement runs for 15 years

Aiming for a high level of sustainability Excellent sector network and proactive asset management service as the basis for sustainable added value Frankfurt am Main, September 30, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has acquired REWE Markt GmbH, a REWE Group company, as a further anchor tenant in the“Neustadt Centrum” retail property. REWE is taking over more than half of the 10,100 square meters of space that became vacant following the closure of“mein real” in the course of the retailer's nationwide insolvency. The lease has a term of 15 years. The conclusion of the new lease increases the occupancy rate in Neustadt Centrum from 66% to 85%.

REWE's entry is a decisive step towards strengthening the sector and tenant mix. Branicks is already in good talks with interested parties for the remaining space. “Our success in the new letting to REWE once again demonstrates our strength as a proactive and well-connected asset manager with extensive expertise in ESG and repositioning real estate,” said Christian Fritzsche, Chief Operating Officer of Branicks Group AG.“Thanks to our in-depth understanding for the market, our ability to present tailor-made solutions and our strong leasing expertise in a challenging market, we have developed a concept for Neustadt Centrum that benefits both tenants and consumers and further enhances the urban environment.” “Our supermarkets offer a full range of products. From regional products and organic food to a wide selection of fruit and vegetables and our low-price items. We are delighted to be represented in Neustadt Centrum in the future,” said Tina Richter, Expansion Manager at REWE. With the support of Branicks and its expertise in sustainability, REWE is planning a REWE Center that meets the latest ecological standards and makes it a showcase project in terms of sustainability. For example, the waste heat from electrical appliances is to be used for heating purposes, thereby reducing the overall energy requirement. Branicks is aiming for BREEAM certification as confirmation of the center's sustainable orientation. As an experienced asset manager, Branicks sees it as its task not only to reduce vacancy rates, but also to create added value through innovative, sustainable solutions. Branicks creates ideal conditions for tenants and all other stakeholders with its comprehensive know-how and high level of consulting and implementation expertise. Opened in 2000, Neustadt Centrum in Halle is a multifunctional shopping center in the commercial portfolio of Branicks Group AG. With a total area of 30,700 square meters, it offers its visitors an attractive mix of retail, restaurants, a modern multiplex cinema with eight screens, doctors' surgeries and a wide range of services. As a local supplier and social meeting place, the shopping center attracts more than 10,000 visitors from the region every day. Customers have access to 933 parking spaces in the center's own parking garage.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.5 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to

