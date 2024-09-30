Risk Specialist Edna Kanabahita Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Edna Kanabahita of Washington, DC in the United States.Edna is a risk specialist with the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. She is a former board member and director of the Transcultural Psychosocial Organization (TPO) Uganda, Economic Policy Research Center and the Uganda Technology and Management University.Before her time with the IMF, Edna served as the chief risk officer for Absa Bank Uganda, Barclays Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank Uganda and Development Finance Bank Uganda. She also worked as a Regional Risk Project Director for Accion International based in Accra, Ghana.Her career includes work in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, and the United States, with leadership roles in development and institutional banking, strategy and innovation, risk management, and corporate relationship management.Edna earned her MBA from the University of Edinburgh Business School and her bachelor's degree from Makerere University. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and also holds a Diploma in Financial Management from the ACCA. Additionally, Edna was a member of the DCRO Institute's Middle East/Africa guided study cohort program.“Edna brings a wealth of knowledge, curiosity, and enthusiasm to her studies and work,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "It's rare to find such a breadth of risk and innovation experience applied internationally. Edna will certainly have a wide and positive impact wherever she serves, and we are proud to count her among our credential holders."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“Participating in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program has been a transformative experience in my risk management career,” said Ms. Kanabahita.“The training has reframed my view of risk as a potential loss to considering risk management as a positive risk-taking tool for achieving goals. The comprehensive curriculum and insights from exceptional risk experts and the Middle East/Africa guided study cohort members have equipped me with the essential skills to ask the right questions about confident risk-taking in today's dynamic environment. I highly recommend this program to anyone looking to enhance their risk governance capabilities and drive effective risk management strategies,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

