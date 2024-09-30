$7.15+ Billion Hospital Beds Market Poised For Growth: Projected To Reach By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hospital Beds Size, Share,growth, analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hospital beds market has shown substantial growth due to various factors influencing healthcare demands. Valued at $3.39 billion in 2021, it is projected to reach $7.15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. Hospital beds offer essential support for patient care, allowing adjustments for optimal comfort and convenience for healthcare professionals.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Growth Drivers.Rising Road Accidents & Surgical Procedures: The increase in road accidents and surgical procedures plays a significant role. For example, in 2020, the U.S. reported 38,680 deaths due to road accidents, fueling demand for hospital beds..Geriatric Population Surge: An aging population is a critical factor, with over 20.8% of the EU population aged 65 and above in 2021. Older individuals are more prone to chronic diseases, increasing demand for surgeries and hospital beds..Technological Advancements: Innovative hospital beds, like Stryker's ProCuity wireless bed, are improving safety and workflow in healthcare settings. Such innovations drive market growth.Market Segmentation1.By Technology:.Powered Beds: Dominated the market in 2021 due to advanced functionalities..Manual Beds: Expected to witness growth, particularly due to affordability and suitability for elderly care.2.By Application:.Acute Care: Growth is driven by an increase in accidents and healthcare spending..Long-Term Care: Dominated the market, spurred by chronic diseases and an aging population.3.By End User:.Hospitals: Largest share, supported by rising hospital numbers and government healthcare initiatives..Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Gaining popularity due to the rise of medical tourism and cancer treatments.Regional Insights.Asia-Pacific: Led the market in 2021, benefiting from a large population base and the prevalence of chronic diseases..Europe: Expected to see significant growth due to road accidents and advanced healthcare infrastructure.Enquire Before Buying:

