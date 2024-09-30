Global Coalition Against Daesh To Enhance Coordination To Combat Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Global Coalition Against Daesh (IS) will hold a meeting in the US capital, Washington, later Monday, to discuss joint efforts to achieve a sustainable defeat for IS and enhance coordination to combat in all its forms and manifestations.

Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya heads the State of Kuwait's delegation participating in the ministerial meeting, which comes at the invitation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

In remarks to KUNA, Deputy Head of the Arab League Mission in Washington Khaled Hosni said that the meeting will discuss the results of the campaign led by the global coalition for 10 years in response to the Iraqi government's request to support its efforts to confront IS.

He also noted that the attendees will discuss the planned transition of the coalition's military mission in Iraq toward bilateral security partnerships over the next 12 months and explore ways to maintain pressure on IS remnants in Iraq and Syria and confront the group's networks elsewhere, including in Africa and Central and Southeast Asia.

The meeting will also evaluate the priorities of the efforts made by the international coalition to achieve stability in the region, address the issue of foreign terrorist fighters, and combat the financing of IS to ensure that its threats do not return in the future, he added.

Further, he pointed out that the meeting will stress the importance of enhancing the conditions conducive to a political solution to the Syrian conflict in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 on a ceasefire and reaching a political settlement to the situation in Syria. (end) amm