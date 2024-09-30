Investment And Trade Court President Appointed As International Commercial Expert Committee Member

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: President of the Investment and Trade Court Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly was appointed as Expert member in the International Commercial Expert Committee.

Commenting on the occasion, Judge Al Obaidly stressed his commitment to continue working on enhancing international cooperation with regards to commercial law, as well as enriching Qatari judicial experiences through fostering global partnerships.

During his meeting in Beijing with President of China's Supreme People's Court Judge Zhang Jun, Al Obaidly expressed gratitude for his appointment as Expert

member.

The International Commercial Expert Committee is an important international platform for promoting cooperation and coordination among countries with regards to international commercial law and supporting efforts to build a legal system that implements fair and sustainable trade rules.