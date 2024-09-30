عربي


QMC Chairman Hosts Philippines Ambassador

9/30/2024 2:15:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chairman of Qatar media Corporation (QMC) H E sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the State of Qatar H E Lillibeth Velasco Pono. During the meeting, the two sides discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

The Peninsula

