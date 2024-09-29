13Th National Abacus, Mental Arithmetic Competition Launched In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for HRH Princess Sumaya, Vice President of the Royal Scientific Society Arafat Awjan on Sunday attended the launch of the 13th National Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition at Al-Ahliyya Amman University, organised by UCMAS Jordan.

The competition, which saw the participation of 240 competitors from around the Kingdom, included the graduation of the class of 2024 who successfully completed the 10 UCMAS levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The graduated students are Youssef Hilal for the first level, Abdulrahman Tahtamouni for the second level, Sarah Qassas for the third level, Laith Massad for the fourth level, Rakan Suleiman for the fifth level, Houd Awakleh for the sixth level, Qusay Abbadi for the seventh level, Juri Najem for the eighth level.

Other graduates are Yara Massad for the open level, Yamen Ghazal as the hearing competition champion and Yara Massad as the flash competition champion.

The national competition of the UCMAS programme qualifies the winning students to represent Jordan in the international version of the programme, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi next December.

UCMASS is a mental development programme for students aged 4-13 years, which uses calculations on the Chinese abacus to train and stimulate mental abilities to ensure better mental performance for students academically and in all aspects of life.