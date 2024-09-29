Ceasefire Brings Hope After Week-Long Tribal Conflict In Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram District – Following the announcement of a ceasefire between warring tribes in Kurram, officers, carrying white flags, approached the trenches in a symbolic move toward peace.

The conflict, which initially broke out over constructing trenches in Upper Kurram, rapidly spread to other areas, including Sadda, Sangina, Balishkhel, and Khar Kaly. The clashes lasted for a week, resulting in the tragic loss of 46 lives and 98 individuals sustaining injuries.

Due to the violence, the Peshawar-Parachinar main road and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border crossing were closed, leading to severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine.

Furthermore, all educational institutions in the city and the conflict zones remained shut for an entire week, disrupting students' learning. The local community hopes the ceasefire will restore normalcy in the district, allowing residents to return to their daily lives.