At Next Ramstein, We Need To Decide How To Increase Pressure On Russia - Zelensky

In October, Ukraine and its partners are to identify joint steps and a common vision of how to increase pressure on Russia at the Ramstein Conference.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a message posted on .

“Fourteen people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia today after a Russian strike. The debris is being cleared all day. We managed to rescue two people from the rubble. The bombs hit ordinary residential buildings, ordinary city facilities. Today, the Russians also struck with guided bombs in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions. In particular, several residential buildings were damaged in Hlukhiv. In the Kharkiv region, apartment buildings, energy infrastructure, and medical infrastructure were damaged,” Zelensky said.

According to him, this is daily Russian terror.“About a hundred guided bombs are used by Russia against Ukraine every day. And this is a constant reminder to partners who can help that we need more long-range aircraft for Ukraine, we need more air defense for Ukraine, we need more sanctions against Russia.

“Now - this week, in our various talks in America - our position and arguments have been heard in as much detail as possible. So that there are no more questions. And the teams - ours and those of our partners - have already started preparing for Ramstein. In a week and a half, in October, at Ramstein, we have to decide, together with other leaders, on common steps and a common vision of how to increase pressure on Russia for this war and for peace. A just peace,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army used almost 900 aerial bombs , more than 300 Shaheds and more than 40 missiles against Ukraine during the week.

