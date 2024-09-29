The US Is Considering Increasing Its Military Presence In The Middle East In The Wake Of Nasrallah's Assissenation.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) The United States/ PNN

NBC reported that U.S. officials stated that the US is considering options to increase its troop presence in the Middle East following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. The network reported that the U.S. military presented Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with options to enhance U.S. forces and weapons in the region. NBC clarified that Austin is in contact with President Joe Biden regarding this matter, noting that no final decision has been made on those options. Currently, the United States has 40,000 troops in the Middle East.

President Biden instructed the Department of Defense, Pentagon, to adjust the status of the U.S. forces in the Middle East as necessary to enhance deterrence, ensure the protection of troops, and support American interests, according to a statement released by the White House on Friday evening. The statement noted that Biden discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his national security team and directed the implementation of all appropriate precautionary measures to safeguard U.S. embassies in the region.



