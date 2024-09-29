Palestinian Resistance Erects Church To Oppose Israeli Settlements And Support Land Rights

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem / PNN /



Amid Israel's ongoing war of annihilation against the Palestinian people, their land, holy sites, and the people of Lebanon, activists from the Popular Resistance, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, and the Makhroor Landowners Committee have constructed a church on the lands of the Qaisi family. These lands have been targeted by extremist settlers, backed by the settlement company Hamannota and supported by the Israeli government, to establish a new settlement in the Makhroor area, west of Bethlehem.

Local and international peace activists, Israeli activists, Christian clergy, and rabbis who support Palestinian rights joined forces to build the church. A large cross was raised and illuminated atop the building, followed by a religious service led by Reverend Dr. Munther Isaac.











During the service, he offered special prayers for the protection of the Holy Land and for the Palestinian people, who are suffering from the oppression and injustice brought about by the settlers and settlement policies, backed by the Israeli right-wing government.

The church walls were adorned with passages from the Bible that call for the preservation of human rights and dignity, along with images of the Virgin Mary, in an effort to prevent Israeli forces from attacking the activists and the church itself.

Israeli soldiers surrounded the activists and clergy, attempting to stop them from building the church. However, the determination of those present resulted in the successful completion of the church and the raising of the cross, serving as a reminder of the sanctity, Christianity, Arab heritage, and Palestinian identity of the Makhroor lands. These lands are an integral part of Palestinian rights, and no one has the right to steal them.

The inauguration of the church, which has been named the "Church of Nations," coincided with religious services being held in 40 churches across 40 cities in 40 countries worldwide. These services aimed to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to condemn the war of annihilation being waged against them, particularly the bombing campaigns in Gaza and the settlement expansion and land theft in the West Bank.

Munther Amira, an activist defending Palestinian rights and a member of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committees, stated that the establishment of the church sends a message of defiance and rejection of Israeli settlement plans.

Amira told PNN that the idea behind the church is to counter the massive settlement assault on Makhroor and the attempt to seize people's lands in the area by the Israeli settlement government and the far-right. These efforts are part of a broader plan to displace Palestinian Christians from their land, in line with the occupation's strategy of uprooting and expelling the Palestinian people.

Amira added that building the church is an attempt to support the people of Makhroor and Beit Jala and to help them stay on their lands. He emphasised that today's construction of the church is also a reminder to the world, and particularly the Christian community, of the ongoing injustice, the war of annihilation, and the theft of land that the Palestinian people face, especially in light of the war against Gaza and land seizures in the West Bank.

He further stressed that the newly built church symbolises the creation of life, as Christ came with a message of justice, the lifting of oppression, and the promotion of freedom and peace for humanity. Amira expressed hope that this church would serve as a reminder to the Pope and all believers, as well as those who champion freedom and human dignity, of the urgent need to act to stop the massacres and crimes committed against the Palestinian people and their land.

Finally, Amira affirmed that the church also stands as a message to all freedom-loving people around the world, regardless of their religion or beliefs, calling on governments to align their positions with those of their citizens who seek justice and peace.



