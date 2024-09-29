World Powers Call For Ceasefire, Diplomatic Resolution To Hezbollah-Israel Conflict
9/29/2024 2:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Qatar have issued a joint statement expressing deep concerns over the escalations between Hezbollah and Israel since 8 October 2023. They described the current circumstances as intolerable, highlighting the unacceptable risk of a wider regional conflict that serves neither Israeli nor Lebanese interests.
The statement emphasizes the urgent need for a diplomatic solution that allows civilians on both sides to return home safely. However, it stresses that diplomacy cannot thrive amid ongoing hostilities.
To facilitate a conducive negotiation environment, the coalition called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Lebanon-Israel border. This ceasefire aims to create space for diplomatic talks leading to a resolution in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the implementation of Resolution 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.
The countries urged all parties, particularly the governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse this temporary ceasefire and provide a genuine opportunity for diplomatic progress. They expressed their readiness to fully support diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting agreement between Lebanon and Israel, building on recent initiatives to resolve the ongoing crisis.
