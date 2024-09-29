QCB Urges People To Safeguard Passwords, Use OTP To Enhance Online Security

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central (QCB) has urged general public to safeguard passwords for their transactions and not to share one-time password (OTP) with anyone.

In an advisory Sunday, QCB urged public to use OTP to enhance security of their online transactions.

“OTP, QCB said is a security code that is used only once to verify the user's identity. It is randomly generated and only valid for a short period of time or for a single login.

“OTPs help protect accounts from unauthorised access, even when passwords are compromised, by being sent in different ways.”

These ways, QCB noted, are text messages (SMS), special authentication applications and emails.

On ways to protect the OTP, Qatar Central Bank noted,“Be cautious and do not share your OTP with anyone. Public should ensure that all applications and programs used to generate or receive OTPs are up to date. Change your password immediately if you notice any unusual activity in accounts that use OTPs. Enhance the security of your online transactions with one-time passwords.”

Meanwhile, in line with Qatar's efforts to enhance awareness of cybersecurity risks and its vision towards building a cyber-resilient society, Qatar Central Bank has already launched a large-scale national campaign to raise awareness of information security under the slogan“Stay Aware" in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, National Cybersecurity Agency, and Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority.

The campaign aims to build an information security culture within the society that can face challenges that accompany the accelerating technological revolution.

Mainly, the campaign seeks to spread awareness amongst the public on the importance of data privacy and dangers of financial fraud, highlighting cyber threats that may arise in light of the rapid technological and digital development.

By identifying emerging and critical risks in the digital landscape, the campaign identifies the main channels of cyber fraud, which include phone calls, social media, emails, SMS messages and URL links. The campaign also provides the public with best practices and practical strategies to avoid falling victim to such threats.

Qatar Central Bank, along its partners in this campaign, emphasise the vital role of the ongoing awareness efforts in building a safer electronic society capable of responding to such threats.

As such, the campaign aims to empower and protect individuals and institutions, establish a culture of electronic vigilance, and protect citizens from ever changing cyber threats.

Ends

MENAFN29092024000067011011ID1108727222