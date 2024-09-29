Senior In-House Communications Leaders Join Provokeglobal Lineup

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Senior corporate communications leaders from Capital One, Deloitte, Goodwill, Oatly, and The Washington Post, will be among the speakers and panelists to feature at PRovokeGlobal, which takes place in Washington, DC, at the end of October.



In addition, there will be senior executives responsible for public engagement and marketing from organizations such as GE Healthcare Foundation, GetYourGuide, Perrigo, and the World Wildlife Fund on the program, all discussing issues of critical importance to the future of the public relations practice.



They join previously announced headliners such as Mike Allen , co-founder of Politico and Axios, and Michael Steele , former chairman of the Republican National Committee.



The lineup of in-house communicators and marketers includes:



Kathy Baird, chief communications officer, The Washington Post (pictured)

Carlisle Campbell, head of corporate communications, Capital One

Megan Doern, head of external communications, Deloitte

Evelyn Furia, senior marketing director, Opill & market activation, Perrigo

Victoria Glazar, managing director, GE HealthCare Foundation, GE HealthCare

Collin Lawson, senior director, private sector engagement, World Wildlife Fund

Madison Pietrowski, director of brand US, GetYourGuide

Dina Ruden, senior director, public relations & external affairs, Goodwill Mary-Kate Smitherman, senior director of communications, Oatly

They will appear in conversation with representatives from some of the world's leading public relations agencies, including Burson, Edelman, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Weber Shandwick.



More names are expected to be added to the PRovokeGlobal agenda over the next week or so. In the meantime, tickets for the day one Entrepreneurs Forum and Global SABRE Awards , as well as the two-day PRovokeGlobal conference, are available now .



