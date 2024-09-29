Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strike On Arms Depot In Russia's Kotluban
Date
9/29/2024 10:09:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight into Sunday, September 29, Ukrainian forces struck a missile and artillery ammunition arsenal near the village of Kotluban in Russia's Volgograd region.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
According to available information, a train carrying Iranian missiles arrived at the arsenal on the eve of the attack.
The military facility was heavily protected by electronic warfare and air defense systems, however, the Ukrainian units successfully completed the combat mission. A fire and detonation of ammunition could be seen at the arms depot.
Read also:
British intel assesses consequences of Ukrainian strikes on Toropets, Tikhoretsk ammo depots
The operation was carried out by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Forces, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, and the Security Service of Ukraine.
"The defense forces continue to undermine the enemy's military potential. More will come," the General Staff said.
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108727126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.