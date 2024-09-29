Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strike On Arms Depot In Russia's Kotluban

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight into Sunday, September 29, Ukrainian forces struck a missile and artillery ammunition arsenal near the village of Kotluban in Russia's Volgograd region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

According to available information, a train carrying Iranian missiles arrived at the arsenal on the eve of the attack.

The military facility was heavily protected by electronic warfare and air defense systems, however, the Ukrainian units successfully completed the combat mission. A fire and detonation of ammunition could be seen at the arms depot.

The operation was carried out by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Forces, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The defense forces continue to undermine the enemy's military potential. More will come," the General Staff said.