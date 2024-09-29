IOF Aggression On Gaza Strip Kills 41,595, Injures 96,251
Date
9/29/2024 10:02:47 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Gaza: The casualties from Israeli Occupation Forces' (IOF) aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 have risen to 41,595 martyrs and 96,251 wounded, Palestinian health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.
The ministry added in its daily report that ambulance and civil defense crews were then denied access to thousands of victims trapped under the rubble.
Over the past 24 hours, hospitals across the enclave have received bodies of nine martyrs as well as 41 injured, the report added.
The IOF aggression on the Gaza Strip is entering its 359th consecutive day, with air strikes going unabated and driving a further deepening humanitarian crisis across the enclave.
MENAFN29092024000063011010ID1108727122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.