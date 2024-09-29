IOF Aggression On Gaza Strip Kills 41,595, Injures 96,251

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The casualties from Israeli Forces' (IOF) aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 have risen to 41,595 martyrs and 96,251 wounded, Palestinian in the enclave said on Sunday.

The ministry added in its daily report that ambulance and civil defense crews were then denied access to thousands of trapped under the rubble.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals across the enclave have received bodies of nine martyrs as well as 41 injured, the report added.

The IOF aggression on the Gaza Strip is entering its 359th consecutive day, with air strikes going unabated and driving a further deepening humanitarian crisis across the enclave.