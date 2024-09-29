“Emirati Goldsmiths” pavilion dazzles visitors with unique heritage-inspired collections and 3D designs at 54th WJMES

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 28, 2024

Emirati designers taking part in the ongoing edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES) have captured the attention of visitors and jewellery enthusiasts with their innovative and distinctive collections showcased at the “Emirati Goldsmiths” pavilion.

During the exhibition, which concludes on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah, the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform featured a selection of standout jewellery pieces crafted by talented Emirati artisans, including designs by the youngest female participant and a collection of 3D designs.

These modern creations have garnered admiration from both attendees and industry experts at WJMES, demonstrating the high standard of creativity and craftsmanship that Emirati women designers bring to this premier event.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said that the platform, which is part of SCCI’s initiatives to support entrepreneurs and youth ventures, made a significant impact at the 54th edition of the Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show.

The “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform featured new Emirati art-inspired designs at WJMES. Its pavilion stood out with its decorative and symbolic elements alongside traditional Emirati motifs and imprints. It also offered visitors a dedicated space to interactively engage in jewellery cutting and shaping.

Through the “Emirati Goldsmiths” pavilion, Emirati designers showcased pieces that are inspired by the UAE’s rich cultural heritage yet infused with modern influences. Participants exhibited their artistic innovations and displayed a diverse range of designs, including advanced 3D models, demonstrating the expertise and exquisite craftsmanship of Emirati artisans.

Mona Al Suwaidi noted that the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform collaborated this year with renowned international institutes specializing in gold and jewellery design and manufacturing to host a series of workshops within the 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

These workshops were not limited to the Platform’s members, whose numbers increased by 250 new participants, but they were open to the WJMES visitors who were eager to explore the platform's remarkable displays of gold and diamond jewellery.

Aside from interactive workshops, visitors of “Emirati Goldsmiths” pavilion had the opportunity to participate in daily raffles valuable prizes including gold and jewellery pieces.

Emirati designer Wafa Al-Antali stated that her 3D designs draw inspiration from nature, especially flowers. One of her signature pieces features emeralds and natural pearls.

She highlighted that the major benefit of 3D design technology is the capability to turn her creative ideas into realistic and producible models, offering a new dimension to her designs.

Mira Youssef Al-Muhairi, the youngest designer featured in the "Emirati Goldsmiths" Platform, shared that her journey into jewellery design started when she was just seven years old.

Her debut design was inspired by the traditional tools of Emirati divers, specifically the "fishing net" used for collecting shells and pearls. Mira utilized gold to create and craft the net and adorned it with gemstones and precious stones, including both natural and cultured pearls, as part of her tribute to the UAE's cultural heritage.

Alya Al-Shamsi, another designer featured by the " Emirati Goldsmiths" platform, presented a wide array of jewellery that blends pure gold with diamonds. She noted that some of her pieces include gemstones, while others are crafted solely from gold, utilizing a specialized technique known as "fingerprint dye." This innovative method adds a unique character and personalized touch to the jewellery she creates.





MENAFN29092024006976014991ID1108727090