Israeli kills Nasrallah in airstrike amid escalating conflict

(MENAFN) Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah movement, was killed in an Israeli targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut. This incident occurred amid the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Hezbollah had been actively supporting the Palestinians by launching on Israeli territories from southern Lebanon.



The confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah dates back to the 1980s, when the Lebanese Shiite group was formed, reportedly with Iranian support. Major conflicts arose during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, amid the civil war in the country, after which Hezbollah began its active resistance.



One of the largest clashes between the two sides was the 2006 Lebanon War, also known as the "War of Shadows," which was triggered when Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers, leading to an Israeli invasion of Lebanon. The war lasted 34 days and ended with a fragile ceasefire, backed by UN Resolution 1701, which called for the disarmament of Hezbollah and the withdrawal of its forces north of the Litani River. However, despite the ceasefire, Hezbollah maintained its armed forces and continued to receive significant support from Iran, strengthening its influence in Lebanon and the region.



Tensions between the parties periodically escalated, with both sides regularly attacking each other. However, after the attack by Palestinian groups on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the onset of the conflict in Gaza, Hezbollah voiced its support for Hamas, leading to exchanges of fire with Israel and increased military activity along the Lebanon-Israel border.



