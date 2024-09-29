MFA Ukraine Disappointed By Switzerland's Support For China-Brazil Consensus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment over the reports of the Swiss side's support for the so-called "Sino-Brazilian Six-Point Consensus".

That's according to a commentary posted on MFA Ukraine 's website.

"We fail to understand the logic of such a decision. After all, jointly with the Swiss Confederation, we co-organized on June 15-16 the First Global Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, which was attended by representatives of a hundred countries and international organizations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted.

The Ministry also noted that Switzerland participates in thematic conferences on specific points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, designed to set up a common peace framework for the restoration of "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace for Ukraine."

The Ministry emphasized that all ideas, discussions, and plans for restoring peace in Ukraine should be based on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", as well as proposals based on the UN Charter and including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

Ukraine's MFA calls the Peace Formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky the only path to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace, noting that there is no need to create additional formats and platforms for discussing ways to achieve peace for Ukraine.

"Any initiatives that do not contain a clear reference to the UN Charter and do not guarantee the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity are unacceptable. Such 'peaceful initiatives' only create the illusion of dialogue, while the aggressor continues their criminal actions," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling on Switzerland and all other countries that support the law and UN Charter to avoid participating in such initiatives.

According to Swissinfo , on Saturday, the spokesman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Nicolas Bideau said Switzerland supports the principles of the China-Brazil initiative to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, as it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict.

Bideau added that the Sino-Brazilian initiative is important as it offers an alternative to the "bellicose speeches" that have come from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides at the UN.

According to an FDFA spokesperson, the importance of the UN Charter in the context of this initiative was mentioned by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the UN Security Council this week. Switzerland has always emphasized the importance of referring to the Charter in peace initiatives, Bideau added.

It should be recalled that on March 27, Wang Yi stated that China, Brazil, and some other countries of the Global South agreed to create the "Friends of Peace" platform, within which they plan to promote a peaceful settlement of the "Ukraine crisis".