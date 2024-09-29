Israel claims Hezbollah army leadership close to being exnihilated

(MENAFN) Israeli officials have announced that a substantial portion of Hezbollah's military leadership has been decimated following recent airstrikes, particularly emphasizing the death of the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a targeted attack on a compound in Beirut. In a statement released on social media, the Israeli Foreign shared a diagram purportedly outlining Hezbollah's military command structure, asserting that all 18 high-ranking officials listed, including Nasrallah and Ali Karaki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, have been "eliminated."



Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided a separate post identifying 11 senior members of Hezbollah, with ten of them reported as deceased. Only Abu Ali Rida, the commander of the Bader unit, was noted as having survived the strikes. This IDF list largely matched the Foreign Ministry's, with the inclusion of two more names: Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, who led Hezbollah’s rocket and missile force, and Hussein Srour, the head of the Aerial Command, both of whom are also presumed dead.



Israel's claims of success come in the wake of the announcement regarding Nasrallah's death, which marks a significant moment for the militant group he led for over 30 years. Nasrallah was considered a symbol of resistance against Israel and played a pivotal role in strengthening Hezbollah's influence in the region. In response to the news of Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah confirmed the loss and vowed to persist in its struggle against Israel, emphasizing its support for Gaza and the Palestinian cause, as well as its commitment to defending Lebanon and its people.



At present, the future leadership of Hezbollah remains uncertain, as speculation surrounds who will step into the role previously held by Nasrallah. The situation marks a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict, raising questions about the group's strategic direction and response in the wake of such significant losses.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726931