(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the United States likely had prior knowledge of Israel’s planned attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon, which involved the simultaneous detonation of thousands of communication devices. He described the operation as a “terrorist attack” and suggested that the intricate nature of the attack, coupled with its details leaking to Western media, implies potential complicity from Washington.



The incident, which occurred last week, resulted in the explosion of hand-held pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members across Lebanon, leading to numerous casualties, including dozens of fatalities and thousands of injuries among civilians. The attack has been largely attributed to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and has drawn widespread condemnation. United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk labeled the incident a “shocking” and “unacceptable” violation of human rights.



Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Lavrov condemned what he termed Israel’s “inhumane attack on Lebanon.” He stated that while there can be no justification for terrorism—referencing the October 7 attacks that Israel faced—he emphasized that the tragedy should not be used as a pretext for mass punishment of civilians.



Lavrov described the pager attacks as a striking example of how civilian technology can be weaponized for political objectives, calling for an immediate international investigation into the incident. Although Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attacks, and its allies have denied any prior knowledge, Lavrov argued that reports in Western media suggest a varying degree of involvement or awareness from the U.S. regarding the planning of these actions.



The allegations made by Lavrov raise significant questions about the international community’s awareness of military operations in the region and the ethical implications of using technology designed for communication as a tool of warfare. As tensions continue to escalate, calls for accountability and transparency grow louder, with many demanding a thorough examination of the events surrounding the attacks on Hezbollah.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726912