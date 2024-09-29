Nearly 900 Russian Bombs, Over 300 Shaheds, More Than 40 Missiles Hit Ukraine In Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion force over the past week has used almost 900 air bombs, over 300 Shahed one-way attack drones, and around 40 missiles of various types for strikes targeting Ukraine.

That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,

who went on to report the stats, Ukrinform saw.

Strike on: number of wounded increased to 13

“This week alone, the Russian has used nearly 900 aerial bombs, over 300 'Shahed' drones, and more than 40 missiles. This Russian terror knows no pause, and it can only be stopped by the unity of the world-unity in supporting Ukraine and unity in putting pressure on Russia for the war,” Zelensky wrote.

He recalled today's bombardment of Zaporizhzhia where ordinary residential buildings were damaged, and the entrance to one building was destroyed. Municipal infrastructure and the railway also suffered damage.

: Ukraine has received full support for strategy of bringing peace through strengt

“In total, 13 people were injured, and two were rescued from under the rubble. I thank all the emergency services for their rapid response and providing the necessary assistance. The rubble clearing is still ongoing,” Zelensky wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sunday morning, Russian invasion forces launched 13 aerial gliding bombs on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a residential quarter.