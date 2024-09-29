Trump Criticizes Harris, Intensifies Rhetoric Ahead of Election

(MENAFN) Prairie du Chien, U.S.: On Saturday, Donald labeled Democrat Kamala Harris as "mentally impaired" and claimed that illegal immigrants intend to harm everyday Americans in their own homes. This marked a continuation of the racially charged language in his unusual campaign to reclaim the U.S. presidency.



Trump's comments followed Harris's visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, where she promised to take stronger measures against asylum claims and unauthorized migrant crossings.



Polling indicates that immigration is one of the vice president's weaker issues as she remains closely matched with Trump in the upcoming November 5 election.



During his rally in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Trump dismissed Harris's border speech and asserted that President Joe Biden and Harris are to blame for an "invasion" of violent criminals. Anti-immigrant sentiment has been central to Trump's appeal in economically struggling, predominantly white areas since his 2016 victory, with his rhetoric becoming increasingly extreme as the election approaches.



