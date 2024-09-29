American Catholic diocese approves USD320mn sexual abuse reimbursement

(MENAFN) The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, located in Long Island, New York, has announced a significant bankruptcy settlement involving a payout of USD323 million to hundreds of individuals who have alleged sexual abuse by clergy members. This preliminary settlement, reached on Thursday, addresses the claims of approximately 600 plaintiffs who reported being sexually abused by priests during their childhoods, as confirmed by a law firm representing the survivors.



Previously, the diocese had proposed a settlement of USD200 million, which the survivors rejected, prompting further negotiations. In a hearing at the US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, attorney Corrine Ball stated, “After nearly four years, we do have a global resolution.” The presiding judge, Martin Glenn, acknowledged the agreement as a significant advancement, noting that the negotiations had been precariously close to failing.



Of the total settlement, the Diocese of Rockville Centre will contribute USD234.8 million, while four insurance companies will add USD85.3 million to the fund. This settlement marks the largest ever awarded by a diocese in New York state’s history, as highlighted by Adam Slater, an attorney representing a group of about 100 survivors.



In a statement to News 12 Long Island, Eric Fasano, a spokesperson for the diocese, emphasized that the diocese’s aim has consistently been to provide fair compensation to survivors of abuse while ensuring the church can continue its vital mission. This settlement not only reflects a substantial financial commitment to addressing the abuse claims but also underscores the ongoing struggle for accountability and justice for survivors within the Catholic Church.



As the Rockville Centre Diocese navigates this complex legal landscape, the settlement serves as a pivotal moment for both the church and the survivors, fostering hope for a path toward healing and resolution for those affected by the deeply troubling legacy of clerical abuse.

