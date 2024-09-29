(MENAFN) In response to the United States government's recent sanctions against RT, the State Department has announced a "diplomatic campaign" aimed at persuading countries outside the Collective West to restrict access to RT content. U.S., Canadian, and United Kingdom diplomats are set to rally international allies to combat what they perceive as a threat posed by RT, signaling an intent to reclaim the West's near-monopoly on global information dissemination.



Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have emerged as focal points of concern for U.S. officials, particularly James Rubin, who noted that the widespread support for Ukraine is lacking in these regions partly due to RT's influential reach. During a press conference, Rubin expressed a belief that many countries have not aligned with Western perspectives on Ukraine because of the information available from RT.



Rubin's comments reflect a lack of trust in nations outside Western circles to make informed decisions about news access. He assured that the U.S. would aid governments in determining how to approach RT, a stance that many view as patronizing and indicative of neo-colonialist attitudes, especially towards the targeted countries.



Despite this push from the U.S. government, there has been a noticeable resistance from various voices within the Global South who have publicly criticized this initiative. Observers have noted a growing diversity of opinions opposing the U.S.-led efforts to silence RT, underscoring the resilience and autonomy of nations in the face of external pressures. As the situation unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that the dynamics of information control are being challenged by emerging perspectives from around the world.

