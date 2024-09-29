Turkish defense company Assan to establish aerial bomb facility in Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) The Turkish defense company Assan is in the process of establishing a facility in Azerbaijan for the production of aerial bombs, complementing its current sales of ammunition to the country.
Gurcak Okumus, Assan’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reported to a Turkish news agency that deals for the plant’s building have been “largely completed, with other permission processes pending,” addressing the three-day Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) conducted in the capital Baku, which is supposed to end on Thursday.
In addition, Okumus stated that the collaboration of Turkish defense companies in Azerbaijan has hit a high point since the Azerbaijani Air Forces began utilizing ammunition manufactured by Türkiye and NATO, as the defense contractor carries on their investment plans in Azerbaijan.
Moreover, Assan receives request for several amount of their defense products, varying from heavy construction machinery to aerial bombs, manufactured in the Turkish capital Ankara, Okumus declared, from nations like the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Romania, as well as Brazil.
