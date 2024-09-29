Botafogo’S Lead Narrows As Grêmio Match Ends In Stalemate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo's Brazilian title quest faltered Saturday night as the leaders failed to beat Grêmio at Mané Garrincha in Brasília. The goalless draw allowed Palmeiras to close the gap to just one point.



The match, broadcast live on Rádio Nacional, saw Botafogo maintain their top spot with 57 points. Grêmio, on the other hand, climbed to 11th place with 32 points. Despite their efforts, neither team managed to break the deadlock.



Botafogo came close to clinching a win in the 85th minute. Defender Bastos found the back of the net, but his goal was disallowed due to an offside position. This decision preserved the scoreless draw.







Meanwhile, Palmeiras capitalized on Botafogo's slip-up. They secured a 2-1 victory over Atlético-MG at Brinco de Ouro stadium in Campinas. This win propelled them to second place with 56 points, breathing down Botafogo's neck.



Raphael Veiga emerged as the hero for Palmeiras. The midfielder converted two penalties, securing the crucial win for his team. Atlético-MG's consolation goal came from a spectacular free-kick by striker Hulk.



The result left Atlético-MG in 9th place with 36 points. As the Brazilian Serie A enters its final stages, the title race has intensified. Botafogo's lead, once comfortable, now hangs by a thread.

