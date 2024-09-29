Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate 9,390 Russian Soldiers In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have inflicted 9,390 casualties on Russian invasion and destroyed 2,037 units of enemy equipment and weaponry over the past week.

That's according to the Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who reported the update via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

Among the destroyed hardware were 101 Russian tanks, 254 armored fighting vehicles, 462 artillery systems, 13 anti-aircraft defense systems, and nine multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the invaders lost another 472 vehicles and 153 units of specialized equipment.

Also, during the specified period, Ukrainian defenders downed 15 missiles and 558 operational-tactical tactical drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, September 29, in Yeisk of Russia's Krasnodar Territory, a Ukrainian drone attack led to a series of explosions in the area of a local military airfield.