MFA On Babyn Yar Anniversary:“Never Again” Must Be Backed By Action

9/29/2024 6:09:54 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha on Sunday, on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre in Kyiv, emphasized that the words "Never again" should be supported up by action.

The minister posted the statement on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukraine and the world commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, one of the most horrible crimes of Holocaust, when Nazis killed over 30.000 Jews in a matter of days. We must ensure that words 'Never again' are supported by action," wrote the head of Ukraine's foreign ministry.

Read also: Ukraine commemorates victims of Babyn Yar tragedy

It should be recalled that on Sunday, September 29, in Ukraine, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar massacre unleashed by the Nazis during World War 2. The tragedy is one of the most terrible symbols of the Holocaust.

UkrinForm

