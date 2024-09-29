OSL: Al Duhail's Shock Loss Intensifies Battle For Top Spot As Al Ahli Closes Gap

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) took a nearly three-week break, but not without heating up the battle for the top spot. Friday's round saw bottom-placed Al Shahania end Al Duhail's perfect run, while Al Ahli closed the gap to just one point after a victory over Al Shamal.

A Pelle van Amersfoort brace in the first half handed Al Shahania their first victory of the season, snapping Al Duhail's five-match winning streak.

Disappointed at the 2-1 loss in which Michael Olunga scored a 74th minute consolation, coach Christophe Galtier blamed Al Duhail's“lack of intensity” and“accuracy” for the defeat.

With Al Ahli coming within a touching distance after a 4-2 win over Al Shamal at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Galtier knows the loss could prove costly for his side.

“This result is a real blow to our campaign after a good start to the season. We were hoping for a win but ultimately, we have no one to blame but ourselves. We didn't adhere to our game plan or perform at a level that would have secured us victory in this match,” he had said on Friday.

The win lifted Al Shahania (five points) two spots to 10th place, putting them ahead of Qatar SC, with a one-point lead, as Al Khor slipped to the bottom with three points following Thursday's loss to Al Wakrah.

Meanwhile, coach Igor Biscan hailed his side after a commanding victory over Al Shamal as the Brigadiers remain the only side to continue their unbeaten run after six games.

Following them are Al Wakrah, who now have 11 points, holding a one-point lead over Umm Salal, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Qatar SC at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

Defending champions Al Sadd, currently in fifth place with nine points, will aim to extend their winning streak after bouncing back from consecutive defeats with a 4-2 victory over Al Gharafa on Thursday.

With Al Gharafa and Al Shamal in sixth and seventh positions respectively, Al Arabi (eighth) and Al Rayyan (ninth) will also be looking to climb the standings when the league resumes on October 18, following the AFC Champions League Elite and Two matches besides the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.