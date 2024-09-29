Qvision Crowned #1 In Eventex's Top 100 Agencies And Event Organizers For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Vision Production Company (QVision) has achieved a major milestone in the global events and experience marketing by securing the number one spot in Eventex's prestigious“Top 100 Agencies and for 2024”. This remarkable achievement places QVision at the forefront of excellence, innovation, and creativity, solidifying its status as the leading in the world.

Global recognition across 31 countries

The“Top 100” index, unveiled by Eventex Awards, highlights agencies and event organizers from 31 countries, representing the highest level of excellence in the field. QVision's rise to the top is a result of its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional events and experiences, a trait that has propelled it beyond fierce global competition.

QVision's impressive achievement: Leading the top 3

QVision ranked first with an impressive score of 2,390 points, achieved through a remarkable haul of 74 awards won across the 2022, 2023, and 2024 event seasons. This accolade positions QVision ahead of the second and third place agencies, WINK Creative Experiential Agency (1,975 points, 44 awards), and Leap Creative Studio (1,780 points, 23 awards). The comprehensive scoring reflects not only the quantity of awards won but also the exceptional quality and impact of QVision's event productions.

Eventex index:

Measuring consistent excellence

The Eventex Awards are known for setting the gold standard in the events and experience marketing industry. The annual index is compiled based on the cumulative performance of agencies and organizers over a three-year period, with rankings determined by the number of Eventex Awards won. Each award serves as a testament to the innovation, creativity, and flawless execution that distinguish QVision from its peers.

Over the past three years, QVision has continued to demonstrate these values, earning global recognition for consistently delivering memorable and high-impact events.

A commitment to creativity and innovation

Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards, expressed his admiration for QVision's achievements, saying:“Being recognized as the top-ranked agency and event organizer reflects QVision's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding events and experiences, driven by creativity and innovation year after year. I'm incredibly pleased to congratulate QVision on this remarkable achievement.”

QVision's top ranking is a clear reflection of the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in event production. Its ability to blend cutting-edge technology, bold creative ideas, and flawless execution has enabled it to consistently deliver world-class events, from large-scale international sporting ceremonies to high-profile corporate and entertainment events. The company's impressive portfolio of work includes landmark projects that have set new standards in the industry, both in Qatar and globally.

QVision's global impact and contribution

This recognition is not only a testament to QVision's leadership but also highlights Qatar's growing influence in the global events industry. By consistently raising the bar for event production and experiential marketing, QVision has played a pivotal role in positioning Qatar as a hub for world-class events.

The company's innovative approach has earned it numerous accolades across diverse event categories, including sporting events, live entertainment, corporate functions, and public ceremonies.

Continued dedication to excellence

This latest accomplishment reinforces QVision's reputation as an industry leader. With a focus on excellence, performance, and innovation, the company has consistently upheld its core values, delivering high-caliber experiences that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. The dedication of QVision's talented team and their passion for pushing creative boundaries have been instrumental in achieving this global recognition.

About Eventex Awards

Founded in 2009, Eventex Awards is the most prestigious international awards program celebrating excellence in the events and experiential marketing industry. Over the years, Eventex Awards has become a benchmark for the most creative, innovative, and effective event solutions globally. Each year, the awards recognize the very best in events, brand experiences, technology, suppliers, and venues from across the globe.

With thousands of participants from over 85 countries, Eventex is the ultimate accolade for event professionals, providing global recognition and validation for the most outstanding event productions.

Looking ahead

QVision's ranking as the top event organizer in 2024 is a significant achievement that marks another chapter in the company's legacy of success. As the world continues to evolve, QVision remains dedicated to leading the industry with creativity, innovation, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences. With their eyes set on future challenges and opportunities, the QVision team will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of events and experiential marketing on the global stage.

For more information and to view the full *Eventex Index of Top 100 Agencies and Event Organizers for 2024*, visit: