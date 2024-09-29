Toprak Razgatlioglu Secures Second Place in Aragon Superbike Championship

(MENAFN) Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu achieved a remarkable second-place finish in the Aragon round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship on Saturday, marking a triumphant return after a concerning crash earlier this month.



The 27-year-old had collided with a safety barrier during free practice at the French Magny-Cours circuit on September 6, raising doubts about his participation in the Spanish race. His team principal at ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK, Shaun Muir, noted a "50-50" chance of Razgatlioglu competing.



The race at the MotorLand Aragón circuit saw two restarts due to incidents involving British rider Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega from Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, who faced engine failure. Despite never having won at Aragon, Razgatlioglu’s second-place finish increased his points total to 385, extending his championship lead over Bulega by 33 points.



"We are back, but we need to tie it with a strong comeback," Razgatlioglu stated. "When I go out on that track, I always fight for first place. I will do my best without giving up."





MENAFN29092024000045016755ID1108726463