Design Doha Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Book On MENA Region Designs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Design Doha, the biennial organized by Qatar Museums to highlight excellence and innovation within the design community in Qatar and the MENA region, yesterday unveiled its latest publication titled Arab Design Now.

The beautifully illustrated, full-colour, 360-page book, edited by curator Rana Beiruti and published by Qatar Museums in partnership with Silvana Editoriale, commemorates the central exhibition of the inaugural edition of Design Doha.

This groundbreaking compendium showcases local and regional design talent across various disciplines, including architectural and material innovations, contemporary crafts, furniture, fashion, graphic design, and object design.

Arab Design Now features a foreword by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, an introduction by Glenn Adamson, Artistic Director of Design Doha, and essays by Rana Beiruti and curator Noura Al Sayeh-Holtrop. These contributions explore the diverse practices and philosophies that define contemporary design in the region, alongside profiles of over 70 designers working in architecture, furniture design, and craft.

The book's design incorporates an interstellar motif, inspired by the cultural significance of stars in Arab tradition. Each artist and collective represented in the publication is depicted as a pivotal point within a network or night sky, connecting them into a constellation of creative viewpoints.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director of Programming and Partnerships of Design Doha, Fahad Al Obaidly, said“This landmark publication is a long overdue survey of the vibrancy of Arab design and a deep dive into the creative processes of the amazing designers featured in Arab Design Now. This publication marks a significant moment for Design Doha as we prepare for our second edition in 2026. I am confident that this publication will not only become an essential reader for the advance dialogues about design in the MENA region, but also elevate the distinctive practices of our leading practitioners on the global stage.”

The event featured a presentation and a book signing session conducted by the editor, Rana Beiruti. Arab Design Now is currently available for purchase globally in both English and Arabic editions.