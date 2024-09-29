Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Google Over Allegations of Bias

(MENAFN) US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has pledged to take to court if he is reelected this November, accusing the tech giant of intentionally promoting negative stories about him while favoring Vice President Kamala Harris. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called for the Department of Justice to prosecute Google for what he terms “blatant interference in elections,” asserting that he would pursue legal action upon reelection.



He claimed that Google has illegally showcased only unfavorable stories about him, some allegedly fabricated, while highlighting positive coverage of Harris. This comes after a study by the conservative Media Research Center suggested that Google has positioned Harris’ campaign website more favorably in search results compared to Trump’s official site. In response, Google denied these allegations, stating that it does not manipulate search results to benefit any particular party, asserting that both campaign sites appear prominently for relevant searches.



