A Russian lawmaker has warned that allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes deep into Russia using foreign-made weapons could force Moscow to consider a nuclear response. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Saturday, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the parliamentary defense committee, discussed President Vladimir Putin's recent proposal to revise Russia's nuclear doctrine.



Putin suggested that the updated strategy should classify “aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, with support from a nuclear state,” as a “joint attack” that would cross the nuclear threshold. This change implies that a potential Ukrainian strike on Russian territory using Western-supplied weapons could trigger such a response.



Kartapolov stated that if the West permits the use of long-range assets against recognized Russian territory, all options for retaliation would be considered. “This [approval] may become the cause, but the decision will be made by the Supreme Commander,” he noted. However, he acknowledged that various factors could influence the decision on whether to actually deploy nuclear weapons, making it difficult to predict their use. He also indicated that the uncertainty surrounding Putin's announcement may have caused concern in the West.





