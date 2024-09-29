Enemy Launched Over Ten Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Date
9/29/2024 2:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia this morning, with more than ten explosions rocking the city.
Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians launched more than ten strikes on Zaporizhzhia. An apartment block and private houses were destroyed," he wrote.
Read also:
Casualties reported as Russians hit apartment building in Zaporizhzhia with glide bomb
People could be trapped under the rubble.
Earlier reports said that at least five people had been wounded in the attack.
The enemy began to attack the city from 05:00.
Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108726309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.