Enemy Launched Over Ten Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia this morning, with more than ten explosions rocking the city.

Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians launched more than ten strikes on Zaporizhzhia. An apartment block and private houses were destroyed," he wrote.

Casualties reported as Russians hit apartment building in Zaporizhzhia with glide bomb

People could be trapped under the rubble.

Earlier reports said that at least five people had been wounded in the attack.

The enemy began to attack the city from 05:00.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram