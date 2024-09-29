Apartment Block, Six Private Buildings Damaged In Enemy Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out massive on Zaporizhzhia from 05:25 to 06:00 on Sunday, wounding at least four people.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, four people were wounded, and one of them was rescued. A high-rise building and six private houses in different parts of the city suffered significant damage. Several fires broke out," the State Emergency Service said.

According to rescuers, a woman could be trapped under the rubble of an apartment building.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The consequences of the attack and the number of damaged private houses are being clarified.

Enemy launched over ten strikes on Zaporizhzhia – regional military administration

Some 42 rescue workers and nine units of equipment are involved in tackling the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Police officers, bomb disposal experts, volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and other concerned services of the city are working at the scene.