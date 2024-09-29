Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi Begins His Address, Highlights Importance Of 'Water Conservation'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation through the'Mann ki Baat' program today. This is the 114th episode of the monthly program by the Prime Minister. PM Modi held the last Mann ki Baat episode on August 25, 2024.



The program will be broadcast on Akashvani and Doordarshan's entire network, the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app. The public can also catch PM Modi's thoughts on the YouTube channel.

Highlights from his address:

PM Modi highlights importance of 'water conservation,' says“For the last few weeks, it has been raining heavily in different parts of the country. This rainy season reminds us how important 'water conservation' is.”

The Prime Minister also reflected on the 10-year anniversary of his radio show and said,“This episode today is going to make me emotional. It's flooding me with a lot of old memories... The reason is that this journey of ours in Mann Ki Baat is completing 10 years."

