OAS To Strengthen Digital Defense For The Future Of The Americas At Cybersecurity Summit

WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) will host the tenth edition of the Cybersecurity Symposium on October 1-2 in Santo Domingo. This event, the most significant of its kind in the hemisphere, brings together leading experts from across the continent.

This year's symposium is titled “DisruptX: Redefining the Future of Cybersecurity in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Organized in collaboration with the of the Dominican Republic, the event will address cutting-edge topics such as:

. The rise of generative AI in extremists' digital arsenal;

. The impact of disruptive technologies on cybersecurity;

. The geopolitics of generative AI;

. Emerging technologies and responsible adoption by governments.

The event will highlight the importance of strengthening international cooperation to defend nations' digital borders. Through presentations and case studies, it will analyze the state of cybersecurity in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Confirmed high-profile participants include Jose David Montilla, vice minister of digital agenda in the ministry of the presidency of the Dominican Republic; Jennifer Bachus, principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of cyberspace and digital policy of the United States; and Ivan Marques, secretary for multidimensional security of the OAS.

Additionally, on October 3, the“RICET Regional Initiative for Cybersecurity Education and Training” will take place. This initiative is a collaborative effort to build and strengthen the foundations of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development in the Americas.

