Safadi Reaffirms Jordan's Support For Lebanon, Warns Of Escalating Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday held talks with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the talks, Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast position in supporting Lebanon, its security, sovereignty, and stability, condemning the Israeli aggression against it, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to UN Security Council 1701.

Safadi stressed the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region, calling for an immediate end of Israeli aggression on Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank, highlighting the responsibility for the Security Council to address the situation.

For his part, Mikati voiced appreciation for Jordan's ongoing support for the Lebanese people, its security, and stability.

In remarks to the press on the sidelines of the High-Level Week, Safadi warned that the situation could become even more dangerous, especially if the Israeli government continues its escalating measures against Palestinians in the West Bank and holy sites.

Safadi said that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu only understands the language of war, has not listened to the international community, and started a war in Lebanon.

He explained that the occupation government is seeking escalation in the West Bank, and if this continues, the threat of regional war will become more serious, as the holy sites are crucial to the Arab and Islamic world.

He said: "If the extremist Israeli government didn't stop, the region will plunge into chaos, and Israel's future will face danger."