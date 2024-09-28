Brazilian Agricultural Production Value Set to Decline in 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The CNA predicts challenges for Brazil's agriculture, forecasting a 3.2% decline in Gross Production Value for 2024.



This decline will bring the total GPV to R$1.239 trillion ($237 billion), down from R$1.280 trillion in 2023. The agricultural segment expects the most significant drop, with a 4% reduction in GPV.



This decrease translates to a fall from R$869.7 billion to R$834.6 billion. The livestock sector also anticipates a downturn, albeit smaller, with a 1.4% decrease to R$ 404.4 billion.



Soybean production, the largest contributor to agricultural GPV at 37.4%, faces a 17% decline compared to 2023.











This drop stems from lower prices (-12.9%) and reduced production (-4.7%). Corn production follows a similar trend, with expected decreases in both output (-12.3%) and price (-8.4%).



However, not all crops face decline. Sugarcane production offers a bright spot , with a projected 5% increase in GPV.



This growth results from higher prices (4.5%) and a slight production increase (0.5%). Sugarcane ranks third in agricultural GPV contribution. The livestock sector encounters its own challenges.



Beef cattle and dairy farming anticipate declines of 4.8% and 2% respectively. These reductions stem from price drops, with beef prices falling 8.8% and milk prices decreasing by 2%.



This forecast highlights the complex dynamics affecting Brazil's agricultural sector in 2024. Farmers and policymakers must navigate these challenges to maintain the industry's vital role in the national economy.



