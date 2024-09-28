عربي


National Guard Destroyed Russian Equipment, Ammunition Depot In Pokrovsk Sector

National Guard Destroyed Russian Equipment, Ammunition Depot In Pokrovsk Sector


9/28/2024 3:11:57 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of FPV drones of the 15th Kara-Dag Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank, two cars and an ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Pokrovsk direction. Operators of FPV drones of the Kara-Dag National Guard Brigade are working. Kamikaze drones are striking enemy personnel, a Russian tank and two UAZ-452“Bukhanka” trucks,” the message reads.

Video: Operational information from NGU units

Read also: Russian airstrikes leave two injured in Kharkiv , Kupiansk districts

As Ukrinform reported earlier, aerial reconnaissance of the Kara-Dag brigade discovered and destroyed a large ammunition depot of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector.

UkrinForm

