National Guard Destroyed Russian Equipment, Ammunition Depot In Pokrovsk Sector

Operators of FPV drones of the 15th Kara-Dag Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank, two cars and an ammunition depot of the Russian in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Pokrovsk direction. Operators of FPV drones of the Kara-Dag National Guard Brigade are working. Kamikaze drones are striking enemy personnel, a Russian tank and two UAZ-452“Bukhanka” trucks,” the message reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, aerial reconnaissance of the Kara-Dag brigade discovered and destroyed a large ammunition depot of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector.