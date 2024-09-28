French News Agency Is Subjected To Attack On Information System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The French Agency's information system was attacked on Saturday, affecting part of the devices used to broadcast its production to its clients.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) said in a statement by local that its technical teams are being mobilized with the support and expertise of the National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI). It added that the editorial staff and all the agency's services continue to cover news worldwide.

It explained that the competent authorities were contacted after the attack was discovered on Friday evening, and the incident was "qualified and treated" on Saturday.

The French agency said the competent authorities announced "that the perpetrators of this attack and their motives were unknown at this stage." The agency was attacked as all the FTP passwords received were hacked. (end)

